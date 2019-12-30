Peggy Carolyn Powell, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away Dec. 25, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Powell was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Robb K. and Isis Cline.
She was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School and a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, where she played piano for her Sunday school class for many years. She loved golf and was a member of the Ladies Lakeview Golf Association. She owned and operated Blue Stone Preschool for 20 years before retiring. Her family was her life, and she cared for her husband for many years prior to his death.
On June 9, 1947, she married Ronald H. Powell, who died March 24, 2011. She is survived by a son, Ronald H. Powell II and wife, Patricia, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughters, Lynn Talbot, Anniston, Ala., Pamela Powell, Fort Defiance; five grandchildren, Michael Berbes and wife, Mary Lee, Bridgette Berbes, Todd Talbot and wife, Tiffany, Laura Lee Sedenik, Casey Gammon and husband, Sam; nine great-grandchildren, Madeline Berbes, Tucker Talbot, Austin Gammon, Elijah Sedenik, Mary Taylor Berbes, Garrett Berbes, Laina Gammon, Elijah Gammon, Will Sedenik. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Ronald “Chad” Powell; four siblings and her dog, Tipper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077.
A private service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.