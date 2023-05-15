Peggy Charlotte Huffer, 84, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at Blue Ridge Nursing & Rehab. She was born Jan. 18, 1939, and was a daughter of Pickney and Edna Jane (Simmons) Losh.
Peggy attended Sugar Grove School, Parnasses, and graduated from North River H.S. with the class of 1956. Peggy was a devoted homemaker and also worked at Camp May Flathers, Warrens Cut Rate Store, and at Game Checking Stations for many years.
Peggy was a member of St. Michaels Church in Sugar Grove, W.Va., but attended St. Paul's Church in Mount Solon for many years where she was secretary of the church for many years.
Peggy was united in marriage to Joe Huffer Sr., who preceded her in death on June 18, 2012.
Peggy is survived by son, Joe Huffer Jr. and special friend, Sandy Fluharty, of Mount Solon; sister, Erma Moats of Sugar Grove, W.Va.; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Hoover and Betty Losh.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to sign the book. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Mount Solon.
The family respectfully requests that no one visit the home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
