Peggy Elizabeth Biller Turner, 76, of Broadway, Va., went home to be with her heavenly Father on March 16, 2021, with her family by her side.
Peggy was born June 24, 1944, in Hepners, Va., to the late Berlin B. Biller and Maxine Strickler Biller Halterman.
Peggy was an avid lover of animals. Her dogs were some of the greatest loves of her life and brought her tremendous joy. She loved the peace and serenity of the mountains, where she resided until illness forced her to move closer to her family. Peggy was stricken with multiple life-threatening illnesses in 2015, and only by the Grace of God and pure determination did she survive. Many of her doctors considered her a walking miracle. Every day after that was a fight for survival to have as many days left on this earth as possible with her dog, family, and friends. She was no longer able to do many of the things she loved, but lived vicariously through her children and grandchildren. She was admired by many for her determination and never once expressed pity for herself. She fought an unimaginable battle right up to the day God took her home. She will be missed beyond measure by her loved ones, but they find comfort in knowing that her struggles are no more.
Peggy was a member of Cedar Run Church of the Brethren in Broadway. She had worked as a paralegal for James P. Weissenborn and later worked as a manager at Sheetz.
Surviving are two daughters, Stacy Turner-Fulk and husband, Melvin, of Broadway and Kelly Turner Freeman and husband, Stacy, of Broadway; four grandsons, Stephen Turner of Harrisonburg, Matthew Fulk of Harrisonburg, Brandon Freeman of New Market and Bryce Freeman of Fort Collins, Colo.; one half brother, Marvin Halterman; three stepbrothers, Charles T. “Jap” Halterman, Doug Halterman and Ronnie Halterman; her best friend of 26 years, Robert Stratton and children, Elias and Claire Stratton; special friends, Michael and Alma Davidson; and her beloved pet, her miniature dachshund, Sugar Baby.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles M. Halterman; two brothers, Beverly B. Biller and Lewis “Frank” Biller; and her precious uncle, Donald Strickler, who preceded her in death in December 2020.
Services will be private.
A guest book will be available to sign Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
