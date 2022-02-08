Peggy Graham, 85, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va., surrounded by her family.
Peggy was born in Arcanum, Ohio, on Nov. 30, 1936, a daughter of the late Ruth Marie (Johnson) and Willard Isaiah Loxley.
She was the wife of Paul Edward Graham, who survives.
Peggy graduated from Franklin Monroe High School (1954) and Manchester College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and with a minor in music and education (1959). She was an Accountant Clerk at the Community Service Board in Fairfax, Va., retiring 1998. Peggy was a member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, where she was a member of Altruistic Sunday School Class.
Peggy also enjoyed cross-stitching, playing piano, attending JMU Lifelong Learning classes, and volunteering with Paul as a tour guide at the Crossroad Brethren Mennonite Heritage Center. She was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Throughout her life, she lived in many places and enjoyed the deep connections she made with her neighbors, co-workers and family.
Peggy is survived by two sons, Bradley L. Graham and his wife, Elizabeth K. Graham, of Ellicott City, Md., and Trevor Alan Graham and his wife, Amy Cannon Graham, of Harrisonburg, Va. Peggy is also survived by two sisters, E. June Deardorff of Angola, Ind., and Pamela Loxley Drake of Beaverton, Ore.; two grandsons, Henry Cannon Graham and Aaron Cannon Graham; and a foster son, Jack Johnson of Houston, Texas.
From 1964 to 1984, Peggy was a stay-at-home mother to be with her children in their school years. She enjoyed living near her grandsons and being able to watch them grow. She loved to read, and loved to hear the words “read to me, grandma.”
A memorial service will be held on April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren in Bridgewater, Va. A graveside service will be at Newcomers Cemetery, Arcanum, Ohio, June 23, 2022.
The family requests donations to the Forever Family Endowment Fund, Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or to the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
