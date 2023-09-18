Peggy Jean (Davis) Smith of Harrisonburg, died Sept. 13, 2023.
She was born July 4, 1967, in Clinton, Iowa and was the daughter of Larry and Doris (Tilson) Davis of New Market.
Peggy worked at James Madison University as a Program Support Technologist in the History Department.
Surviving are a daughter, Lauren Carter and husband, Michael, of Ashburn, Va.; and a son, William Smith of New Market.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dean Davis.
There was a private burial service in New Market, Va.
Pastor Josh Cox will conduct a memorial service Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Mennonite Fellowship in Lacey Spring.
The family requests that all memorials in Peggy's honor be made to Grace Mennonite Fellowship, 209 Lacey Springs Road, Rockingham, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
