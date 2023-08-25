Peggy June Reamer Linhoss, age 93, of Alexandria, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. She was born in Broadway, Va. on June 4, 1930, to the late Garnet Arthur Reamer and Minnie Velma Roadcap Reamer.
Peggy was a graduate of Broadway High School, class of 1947; she maintained a lifelong connection with that class, through attendance at reunions and several close personal friendships. After moving to Alexandria in 1960, she worked for more than thirty years in the federal government as a financial analyst, first for the General Accounting Office, and later for the U.S. Treasury.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Peggy had the gift of genuinely caring for others, from her parents and siblings and their families; to her own children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; to her many friends and neighbors over the years. She cared about them all, and she enjoyed their universal affection. In her last year of life, she explained to a granddaughter her philosophy that “people are doing the best they can,” and that she always kind of figured “things are working out the way they’re supposed to.”
She is survived by her children, Fred Linhoss (Nancy), Charlie Linhoss, and Cindy Carter; grandchildren, Ian Desautel (Keri), Heather Tatman (Ryan), Elizabeth Swan, and Martha Linhoss; and great-grandchildren, Mattek Desautel, Ferris Desautel, Kalissa Tatman, Tucker Tatman, Atigun Swan, and Dylan Linhoss. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her beloved sister, Loretta Faye Reamer Rhodes and sister-in-law, Louise Fey Estep Reamer are the remaining family survivors of Peggy’s generation and were always in her thoughts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elon F. Linhoss, Jr.; two brothers and seven sisters; the spouses of all her sisters; a grandson; four nieces and nephews, who were children of her siblings; as well as a beloved sister-in-law, her husband, and an additional nephew who was their son.
A private graveside funeral service will be held Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church cemetery in New Market.
In lieu of flowers, donations to any of the following organizations would be a wonderful tribute, as would any simple kindness to another: National Breast Cancer Foundation, 7460 Warren Pkwy, Suite 150, Frisco, TX 75034 http://www.nationalbreastcancer.org
Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 http://www.alz.org.
All arrangements have been made by Grandle Funeral Home, Broadway.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
