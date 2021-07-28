Peggy Long Alexander, 79, of Mount Crawford, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded lovingly by family at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va., on July 26, 2021.
Peggy, the daughter of Robert Showalter Long and Flossie Hensley Long, was born on Feb. 17, 1942, in Harrisonburg, Va., and resided in the area her entire life. She married the love of her life, Robert W. “Bob” Alexander on Dec. 14, 1962, and was the mother to Lisa Renee Alexander Walker, Jill Lynn Alexander Kincaid, Matthew Robert Alexander, who died as an infant, and Brett Hunter Alexander. Her husband, her children, her sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, and her grandchildren were the great joys of her life.
Peggy graduated from Montevideo High School in 1960, attended Bridgewater College, and graduated from Dunsmore Business College in 1962. She cherished her high school years and maintained close relationships with those friends throughout her entire life.
When her children were young, she was active in the local Mother’s Club and the school PTA. She worked various part-time jobs over the course of her life, but her primary job and role was devoted mother, wife, and homemaker. One of her great joys was growing her garden--vegetables, flowers, and especially garden tomatoes. A walk with her husband, her cat, “Covi”, and her morning coffee in her yard was always a happy start to her day.
She loved puzzles, games, cards, the Washington Redskins, The Washington Nationals, and any time spent with her family. An adventurer at heart, she loved to “go” and made many memories traveling to the Outer Banks, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Europe, and other destinations with family and friends. A full house at the beach with laughter, good food, the ocean, and a grandchild to snuggle was her slice of paradise.
One of four sisters, Peggy felt fortunate to have them all nearby in recent years for fun, games, and camaraderie. She valued her close community and was always ready to offer comfort, conversation, or a casserole to a friend in need. She had a heart of pure gold and found many opportunities to help others less fortunate, be it providing food for a local family or Christmas gifts to children who may not get one otherwise. She was many things to many people, but most of all she was a sister, a daughter, a wife, a Gran, a mother-in-law, and a Mom--the roles she was born to play and excelled at every day of her life. Family was everything to her and she was surrounded by those she loved in her final days--as she surrounded her family with her love every day of her life. She brought so much joy, fun and laughter to all who knew her.
Of special comfort to her husband, Bob, was an impromptu “road trip” that he surprised her with the week before her passing. Spending the day seeing nearby sights and exploring as they have done often throughout their lives—and just enjoying each other’s company—will add just another precious memory of their full life together.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Bob, of Mount Crawford, Va.; daughter, Lisa Walker (and husband, Doug) of Crozet, Va.; daughter, Jill Kincaid (and husband, Tim) of Mount Crawford, Va.; son, Brett (and wife, Juliette) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Alex Houlbrooke, Conner Houlbrooke, Reagan Houlbrooke and Carter Walker (Lisa); Mitch Kincaid (fiancée, Victoria Ververs) and Parker Kincaid (Jill); Branson Alexander (Brett); sisters, Janice Pence, Shirley Hollen, and Emily Wilson; a number of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in law, cousins, and other family who were a big part of her life.
Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Robert Alexander.
The family will have a casual visitation Friday, July 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Alexander home (5148 Scotts Ford Road, Mount Crawford, Va.) Please follow COVID-19 CDC Safety protocols.
A celebration of Peggy’s life is planned for Saturday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home located at 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or the Weyers Cave, Bridgewater, or Harrisonburg Rescue Squads.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.