Peggy Lou King, 86, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. King was born Dec. 18, 1935, in Sergent, Ky., and was the daughter of the late Charlie and Mary Powell Wright. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Freddy Isaac Wright, and a sister, Charlene Back.
Peggy was a lifelong Christian and attended Bear Lithia Baptist Church in Elkton. She was a homemaker and a dedicated mother. She had many hobbies to include crafts and pottery, her favorite was to travel. She had visited every state except Hawaii, with Virginia being her favorite.
On April 17, 1954, she married Johnny King, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Ben King and wife, Rhonda, Johnny King II and wife, Sandy, and David King and wife, Stephanie; grandchildren, Ben King Jr., Erika Ganoe, Sarah King, and Corbyn King; siblings, Shannon Tackett, Hiram Wright, William Wright and Beverly Day; and great-grandchildren, Abbigail King, Jax Ganoe and Harper Rae Ganoe.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Mark Leatherman officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
