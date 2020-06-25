Peggy Marie Lucas, 81, of Luray, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born Dec. 8, 1938, in Luray and was a daughter of the late William Andrew Seal and Loretta Marie Comer Seal.
Mrs. Lucas was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Stanley.
She was preceded in death by three husbands, Kenneth Howard Meadows, Phillip Harvey Hutchinson and Junior Franklin Lucas.
She is survived by three daughters, Janet Woodward of Etlan, Cheryl Dinges of Luray and Jennifer Rothgeb of Harrisonburg; three sons, Greg Meadows and Dennis W. Hutchinson, both of Luray, and Timothy Hutchinson of Stanley; two sisters, Patsy Richard of Mount Jackson and Joyce Beahm of Luray; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Fellowship Baptist Church by the Rev. Donnie Sherfey, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Graves Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
