Peggy Miller of Bridgewater, Va., died peacefully on July 13, 2021. At the time of her death she was residing at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Peggy was born in Roanoke, Va., on Nov. 2, 1926, the sixth and youngest child of Edgar and Odessa Wright. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings: Archie Wright, Raymond Wright, Ralph Wright, Ruby Phillips and Hazel Keller. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Lowell Miller and granddaughter, Stephanie Miller.
Peggy spent her youth in Roanoke and graduated from Jefferson Senior High School in 1943. Three years later she graduated from Bridgewater College with a double major in English and Math. While in college she enjoyed theater and was in several plays. In the summer of 1946, while taking summer classes at Madison College, she had a chance meeting with her future husband on the sidewalks of Harrisonburg. A year later on June 8, 1947, they were married in Roanoke.
Following their marriage she took a teaching job at Linville Edom High School and settled in the Greenmount area just north of Harrisonburg. Soon after, Peggy and Lowell started their family and Peggy dedicated herself full time to her family. The family moved to Bridgewater in 1957. When the youngest of the five children entered first grade, Peggy returned to the classroom at Fort Defiance High School where she taught Algebra and English for 23 years.
Even while working outside the home full time, Peggy found time to be a loving mother to her children, maintain the household, and preserve and can innumerable fruits and vegetables brought in from the garden by Lowell. Once her children were grown, she showed the same love and care for her grandchildren who adored her. She was also a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, and her and Lowell’s home was filled with love, offering warm hospitality, delicious meals, and garden produce to those who visited.
Peggy was an active member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren where she taught Sunday School, served as a deaconess, worked in the church food pantry and gave many hours to the church Library. She also volunteered in the local public library. As she and Lowell neared retirement age they started to travel and enjoyed many trips, both in the United States and internationally. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed swimming, taking walks around Bridgewater and sewing cross stitch quilts of which she and Lowell made close to a dozen.
Peggy is survived by her children, Mike Miller (Karen), Marilyn Knopp (David), Laurie Miller (Ellen), Dustyn Miller (Sherry) and Robbie Miller (Terri); 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Peggy has donated her body to the Virginia State Anatomical Program. A Celebration of life will be held at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. The family asks that attendees follow all CDC guidelines related to the pandemic. A special thanks to the Harmony House staff at BRC for their care of Peggy over the last several years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
