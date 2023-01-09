Peggy Sue Wimer, 75, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. She was born April 30, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Frank and Bessie (Eanes) O'Neal.
Peggy had retired from the Harrisonburg Auto Auction and then did babysitting in her home. She was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church.
Peggy was united in marriage on July 17, 1965, to Wilson Wimer, who survives.
Peggy is also survived by a son, Stacy Wimer and wife, Mandi, of Rockingham; four grandchildren, Ariel Casso, Cody Wimer, Chelsie Wimer, and TJ Woelich; niece, Joyce Brock; and nephews, Bruce Brock and Robert Tolley.
She was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Wimer; and a sister, Edna Marie Wilson.
A service celebrating Peggy's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Clover Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Sara Bailey officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
