Peggy (Western) Miller, 88, of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg. Peggy was born Feb. 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Nina Elizabeth (Foley) Western Tyree and Guy M. Western.
She retired after more than 30 years of service from Rockingham National Bank in Grottoes where she worked as a teller, and was an active member of Grottoes United Methodist Church.
On July 2, 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert Lincoln "Bob" Miller, who preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2010.
Peggy is survived by sons, Charles David Miller and wife, Kathy, of Mount Crawford and Kenneth Dale Miller and wife, Donna, of Grottoes; four grandchildren, Michael David Miller (Anne), Jill Elaine Hernandez, Brandon Dale Miller and Jennifer Kaye Diehl (Matt) and five great-grandchildren, Emma Caroline Berkey, Gavin David Miller, Brady Michael Miller, John Kenneth Diehl and Gabriel Hernandez.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Wayne Miller, and a daughter, Kimberly Miller Blose.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Murphy Terry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441 and/or Grottoes Fire Department, PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
