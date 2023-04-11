Penny Lee Sperry
Penny Lee Sperry, 47, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born July 9, 1975, in Harrisonburg to Mary Lou Dofflemyer Meadows and the late Lonnie Lee Meadows.
Penny was raised in Elkton and was most recently employed with Packaging Corporation of America in Harrisonburg. Some of her favorite pastimes were playing BINGO, watching the Food Network and cooking.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Jay Sperry; stepfather, Samuel Sheffer; a daughter, Danielle Atkins and husband, Cody, and their children, Cooper, Conner, Carson and one expected grandchild; daughter, Avelyn Sperry; son, Athan Taylor; three sisters, Nera Greene and companion, Greg Hedrick, Charlene Sutherland and husband, C.W., and Heather Morris; brother, Shannon Meadows and fiancé, Jodi; several nieces and nephews including close nephew, Tyler Morris and wife, Samantha; brothers-in-law, Shawn Sperry and Tyler Warren; mother-in-law, Tori Furstenau; father-in-law, Robert Sperry and companion, Diana and many extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Gerald Meeks officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.