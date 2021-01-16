Peter Christopher Thomas, 53, of Harrisonburg, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan., 13, 2021, at his home.
Peter was born March 29, 1967, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Sue Thomas Cobb and the late Edward A. Thomas. He is also preceded in death by a step-father, Daniel P. Cobb, a grandmother, Reba Heatwole Moyers, and a nephew, Justin Peter Thomas.
Peter lived the first 5 years of his life in Queens, New York City, before moving to the Shenandoah Valley in 1971.
Peter attended Spotswood High School, where he played the trumpet in both the Concert Band and Jazz Band. He graduated from Spotswood in 1985. Following graduation, Peter attended Blue Ridge Community College for 2 years.
He worked for Walker Manufacturing for 31 years as a fork lift operator. Peter was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where he was an usher as a young adult. He was an avid Raiders football fan. Peter enjoyed spending time with his family. His friendships were extremely important to him and his friends were his family as well.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by: sisters, Mollie Thomas of Grottoes, and Josie Cobb-Holloway and husband, Robert Holloway, also of Grottoes; aunt and uncle, Gayle and Virgil Whetzel; niece, Kathryn Holloway; nephews, Nathan Chewning, Isaac Holloway, and Aiden Holloway, and cousin, Sheila Whetzel.
A funeral service will be conducted by Deacon Fred Laspina at Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.