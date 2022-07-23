Peter James Martin, Jr., 60 of Elizabeth City, North Carolina passed away on Monday July 18, 2022.
Born in Mississippi on November 1, 1961 he was the son of the late Peter James Martin, Sr and Creola Walls Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Travis Hummel.
Peter graduated from Harrisonburg High School and spent his working career at PCA until he was medically disabled. He loved his family and friends dearly and was an avid Redskins fan. He was formerly married to Lori Wright.
He is survived by his sisters, Cassandra Fay Allgood and her husband Fred, Sr., of Harrisonburg, Janice D. Mattox and her husband Ivan, Sr. of Richmond, his children Anthony Martin of Elkton, Jacqueline M. Martin of Tucson, AZ, Jessica May of Harrisonburg, grandchildren Kaden Martin, Giana Montilla, Alexi Montilla, aunt Juanita Burton of Greenville, MS. and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday July 30, 2022 at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
