Peter Stone Wessel, 62, of Avon, N.C., passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at his home away from home on his wife’s Hunholz family farm in Adrian, Mo. Peter was born Oct. 16, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Dr. Harold Niels and Suzanne Barrett Wessel.
He graduated from Harrisonburg High School and attended Virginia Tech. He was a manager and trainer for Vanguard Housing Inspection Services, which subcontracted with FEMA. He traveled to natural disaster sites around the United Stated and Puerto Rico helping with the aftermath of hurricanes, floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.
Peter was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He very much enjoyed all of those roles, including his job. Part of his job involved helping people, and he carried that into his personal life. His hobbies included carpentry and woodworking, and he'd always be there to help others with these skills. He was very good at sharing his experiences and wisdom with others, and his energy could always light up the room.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Hunholz Wessel; daughter, Melissa Wessel; son, Michael Parr; daughter-in-law, Mila Parr; and granddaughter, Amberly Parr. He is also survived by sister, Terry Wessel of Harrisonburg; brother, Chris Wessel and brother-in-law, Harry McFadden of Aijijic Mexico; brother, Mike Wessel of Scottdale, Ariz., and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Cremation, with services to be held at a later time.
Arrangements entrusted to Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler, Mo. (660-679-0009). Messages and memories for the family may be left at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
