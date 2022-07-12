Pharis Vincent Hensley, 77, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Mr. Hensley was born Sept. 22, 1944, in Rockingham County to the late Herbert Leland Hensley Sr. and Velma Lucille Eppard Hensley.
He loved to shoot pool at the Elkton Community Center and was a carpenter at Mill Cabinet Shop, retiring after many years.
Mr. Hensley is survived by daughters, Tina Marie Lam and husband, Kenny, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Daphne Renee Rhodes and husband, Rick, of Concord, Calif.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert L. Hensley Jr., and a sister, Marilyn Faye McDaniel.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Harold Kephart officiating.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.