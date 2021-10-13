Philip James Wirdzek, Jr., 69, of 744 Cave Hill Road, Luray, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in his home, surrounded by family.
Born on June 1, 1952, he was the son Philip James Wirdzek, Sr. and Naomi (Bell) Wirdzek.
Mr. Wirdzek was the founder and executive director of the International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories (I2SL). He received a Masters of Microbiology from Catholic University and was a member of the Rotary Club, Rileyville Ruritans, The Knights of Columbus, Happy Hoofers, and the Page County Railroad Club. He was a member of Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church.
On Oct. 6, 1978, he married Ann Louise Wirdzek, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Adam Lewis Wirdzek and Daniel Zachary Wirdzek, and a sister, Naomi C. Desiderio.
Family and friends will be received beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray. A Funeral Mass will follow at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church. A reception will follow at the Wirdzek home in Luray.
Burial will be held at Saints Simon and Jude Cemetery, 155 North Brady St., Blairsville, Pa. in the spring of 2022, with Father Edwin Perez officiating.
Our father, the Legend, Philip James Wirdzek Jr., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. To say that this is devastating for our family is a massive understatement. Dad was such an incredible and inspiring man. He was a true servant leader, and made everyone feel like they were special in such a powerful and genuine way. He had constant love and appreciation for everything and everyone in this blessed life. He was passionate about connecting people and loved deeply. His legacy will be lived on through our family. Danny and I have learned so much from his example and guidance and we are eternally grateful to know him and call him our Dad and best friend. Dad was such a wonderful and caring husband to my Mom, and their love for each other and faith in God, inspired so many, which was so beautiful and powerful to experience growing up. It has fundamentally shaped my brother and I into men who have the capacity to love deeply, unconditionally and broadly. His honest work and earnest efforts and accomplishments in establishing the International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories has touched the lives of so many people and we are extremely proud and grateful to know he has made a profound impact in the world-wide laboratory community. During his relatively short time in Luray, Dad immersed himself in the Luray community. He set out to make a difference by joining local organizations and was immediately swept up by a welcoming and loving family that quickly became part of our own. With the incredible people here, we watched him thrive in his golden years and are filled with so much gratitude towards all of those who made him feel so loved and at home here in Luray. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us. We are so grateful to know you and call you family.
The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 4 p.m., with a viewing at Bradley Funeral Home at 3 p.m., and a reception to follow Mass at our home in Luray, Virginia. All are welcome. Please don’t hesitate to reach out, we absolutely love hearing about your memories of him.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Choices, a private, non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope for improvement in the lives of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and homelessness. https://choicesofpagecounty.org.
We love you Dad and we'll miss you so much.
Love,
Adam, Danny, and with our wonderful mother, Annie Wirdzek
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.