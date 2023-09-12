Philip Jearld Offenbacker, 85, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Dec. 24, 1937, in Elkton and was the son of the late Fred Mack and Gracie Frances Breeden Offenbacker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Fred and Ray Lee Offenbacker; sister, Ruby Robinson, as well as numerous half siblings.
Philip was a truck driver for Oakland Dairy Farm for 25 years before retiring. He loved watching wrestling and western movies. He was a big fan of the late Dale Earnhardt and loved NASCAR. He never complained about anything. Philip was a humble and kind man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his soulmate, Reba Breeden; daughter, Dawn Marie Offenbacker; nephews, Robert, Joe, David, Larry Hensley, Bobby Bush; sisters, Betty Hensley, Violet Higgins; and sister-in-law, Janet Offenbacker.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor John Crawford officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
