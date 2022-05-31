Philip Moyer Secrist Jr. of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the age of 80.
On Feb. 10, 1942, Phil was born to Philip Moyer Secrist Sr. and Clara Pearl McCoy Secrist. He was the oldest of two boys. Phil leaves behind his baby brother, Donald Ray Secrist (wife, Linda) of Shenandoah.
On Dec. 21, 1961, he married Betty Jane Flick Secrist and began over 60 years of wonderful memories. Phil became a father to two children, Delana (DeDe) Secrist Zimmerman (husband, Dennis) of Shenandoah, and Col. Philip (Flip) Moyer Secrist III (wife, Lavonda) of Strasburg.
Phil had seven grandchildren, Zachary, Nicholas, and Caroline Zimmerman of Shenandoah, as well as Jackson, Gabriel, Kyler, and Julianna Secrist of Strasburg. They were his “pride & joy” and he loved them dearly. Phil also left behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom he loved very much.
Phil was a graduate of Elkton High School in 1960. He played on “The Iron Man” football team in 1958 that had 14 players who went 7-1 and was featured in Sports Illustrated. Elmer Lam was the star of that team and was to this day a great friend of Phil. After high school, Phil went to Elon College in North Carolina where he played football and obtained his undergrad degree in 1964. He then landed a teaching position at Orange County High School. While there he went to UVA to get his master's degree. Phil graduated from UVA in 1969 and moved to Shenandoah. He taught and coached at Page County High School for three years. Phil then became the principal at Stanley Elementary for one year. Then in 1974 he became the principal at PCHS. Phil remained principal at Page High until 1992. Following his time at PCHS, he went to the Page County School Board Office for a year. While there, he coordinated, hired, and prepared for the grand opening of the Page County Technical Center. This was his vision for the county and a “dream come true.” Phil was the principal at PCTC until 2008 when he retired.
Phil is preceded in death by his father, Philip (Jonas) and mother, Clara.
Phil was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church in Shenandoah since 1969 when he and Betty moved back to the area. He served many different roles in the church, treasurer, trustee, and Sunday school teacher to name a few. Phil also loved being a cast member in the yearly church plays “The Bethlehem Inn” and Easter dramas.
Boy Scouts was another one of Phil’s loves. He served as the scoutmaster of Troop 8 in Shenandoah for approximately 39 years. In that time, 25 scouts obtained the rank of Eagle! Phil loved his family, church, students, faculties, scouts, and community wholeheartedly.
The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of Christ United Methodist Church in Shenandoah on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. Pastor Joe Amend and Evangelist Doug Gochenour will conduct the service on Wednesday, June 1, at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Christ United Methodist Church. The burial will follow at Coverstone Cemetery in Shenandoah, and then a meal will be provided back at the church after the graveside service for anyone who would like to attend.
Memorial gifts may be made out to Christ United Methodist Church, 501 Senior Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849. Please mark them for the “Memorial Garden” as this was a project Phil loved and was currently working on.
