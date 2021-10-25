Phillip Allan Ungar, 82, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Norfolk, Va., on June 15, 1939, a son of the late Max and Martha (Cooper) Ungar.
Phill was a gentle soul who loved life, his family, and his friends. His greatest gift was teaching and telling stories. His passion was for making pottery. Phill also loved teaching and guiding young people into the field of food service. In Phill's words he wrote, "He loves the air, the sun, the moon, smiles, laughter, and rain on his face, flowers and their fragrance, the earth, all of mankind, the universal energy, his children, family, and most of all-- Pam."
He was united in marriage to his best friend, Pamela Lynn (Klein) Ungar for 49 years of love.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Eric Andrew Ungar of San Francisco, Calif., and Bryan David Ungar of Harrisonburg; his sister, Barbara Ungar Krampf; his sister-in-law, Jackye Abbott; and many wonderful loving nieces and nephews and cousins and lifelong friends.
A time to celebrate the life of Phillip Ungar will be held at a later announced date at his home in Bridgewater and another celebration in Virginia Beach. Please remember Phill when you take a walk outside, hear laughter, and hold a piece of his pottery.
Donations in his memory may be given to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children, Pleasant View Homes, Blue Ridge Community College, and Beth El Congregation of Harrisonburg.
