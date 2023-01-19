Phillip Aubrey Smith, 73, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Smith was born Dec. 19, 1949, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Aubrey Eston and AnnaBelle Shipp Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Theodore “Teddy” Smith.
Phillip was employed with Excel Steel Works in Harrisonburg and worked in metal fabrication and at R&S Auto/Salvage. He was happy go lucky, would do anything for anyone and he never met a stranger. He enjoyed collecting and tinkering with old cars and loved listening to old rock music. He also loved the Dukes of Hazzard and often went to events held at Cooter’s in Luray.
He is survived by two brothers, Russell Lee Smith and wife, Linda, of Singers Glen and Roy Herman Smith and wife, Lora, of Harrisonburg; twin sister, Phyllis Ann Morris and husband, Deland, of McGaheysville; and sister, Leta Mae Hottinger of Harrisonburg; caregivers, Rick and Janet Miller; longtime friends, Richard and Betty Sampson; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his cat, Kookie.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastors Glenn Turner and Guy Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anicira Veterinary Center, 1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.