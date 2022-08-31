Phillip Edward Burriss, 51, of Bridgewater, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He was born Aug. 27, 1971, and was a son of Edward and Dorothy (Lemon) Burriss of Bridgewater.
Phillip is survived by three children, Keith, Savannah, and Reese Burriss; a brother, Jonathan (Tina) Burriss; two sisters, Melissa (Bobby) Baker and Julia (Kenny) Southers; longtime companion, Leah Erbaugh; nieces and nephews, Trevor, Cole, Austin, Megan, Ocean, Karson, and Amiyah; and three great-nieces.
A service celebrating Phillip's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. A celebration will follow after the service at the home of Eddie and Dorothy.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
