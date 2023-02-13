Phillip Eugene Lowery, 80, of Rockingham County, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
He was born Sept. 20, 1942, and was a son of the late John Phillip and June E. (Jenkins) Lowery.
Phillip had worked as a truck driver for Smiths Transfer. He had achieved the million mile club several times. He also worked for JMU Transportation. He ended his driving career with Longview Farm LLC, where he was known as "Pops" to all. He was a member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church.
He was united in marriage on June 29, 1962, to Martha "Jane" (Clatterbuck) Lowery, who preceded him in death on June 29, 2022.
He is survived by his children, Kim D. King and husband, Lee, of Bridgewater, Phillip L. Lowery and wife, Phyllis, of Elkton, and William A. Lowery and wife, Anne, of Bridgewater; seven grandchildren, Chasity Cubbage and husband, P.J., Skylar Lowery, Courtney King, Ashley Piller, Haley King, Cole Lowery and wife, Jordan, and Grant Lowery; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Lanham of Winchester and Barbara Grove of Winchester.
A service celebrating Phillip's life will be held Feb. 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church with the Rev. Wendell L. "Sonny" Henkel officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Horeb Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
