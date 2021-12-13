Phillip Jason Helmick, 48, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Phillip was born in Harrisonburg on Jan. 8, 1973, a son of Brenda (Helmick) Vuncannon and husband, Jeff, of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Essie Flores of Long Beach, Calif.
Phillip is survived by his life partner, Ashley Helmick of Spring Creek and her parents, William and Dorothy Hanger of Bridgewater; daughter of Spring Creek, Malaya Helmick, who was his whole world; a special daughter, Sophii Estes of Spring Creek; two sisters, Nina Flores and Melissa Flores, both of California; and brother, Sam Vuncannon and wife, Melia, of Palm Harbor, Fla.
He is preceded in death by a son, Xavier Helmick and maternal grandparents, Mary Lee and Cleland Helmick Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Greatest Freedom Ministries, 3004 Twin Oaks Drive, Harrisonburg, with Pastor Karl Slye officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, and/or Greatest Freedom Ministries, 3004 Twin Oaks Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
