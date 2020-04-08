Phillip Mohler Wilberger II peacefully passed away at his Timberville home on April 6, 2020.
He was a devoted husband to Brenda (his mate of nearly 55 years) and a dedicated father to his four children, Phillip Wilberger III (Clyde) and Jeffrey Allan Wilberger Sr., as well as adopted grandchildren, Alyssa and Jeffrey II. He often talked proudly of his other grandchildren, Daniel and his wife and son, Ashley, and Jared.
Phillip was born Nov. 5, 1945, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg to Phillip M. Wilberger Sr. and Dorothy Fern Coakley. Besides his wife and children he leaves behind a sister, Phyllis Jean Smith and her children and their families, and a brother, Wayne Gary Wilberger and his family, as well as many cousins in the area.
Phillip was a member of Timberville Church of the Brethren and was most grateful for the church family’s support, prayers, and words of comfort through his battle with cancer.
Pastor Bernie Fuska will perform a memorial service at a later date. Phillip’s ashes will be interred in the Timberville Cemetery.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a gift in his memory be made to either the Timberville Church of the Brethren, 145 Church St., Timberville, VA 22853 or the Sentara Hospice, 2000 Berry Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
