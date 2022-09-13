Phillip Randolph High, 87, of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
He was born Sept. 2, 1935, and was a son of the late Aubry B. and Ella Grace (Nesslerodt) High.
Phillip retired from Cerro Fabricated Products in Weyers Cave. He was a member of Timberville Church of the Brethren and attended Grottoes Church of the Brethren. Phillip served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He was a member of the GWRRA Motorcycle Chapter A.
Phillip was united in marriage for 53 years to Lois Jean (Diehl) High, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son, Joey Fitzwater of Galloway, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jennifer Marsh, James Fitzwater, and Alexandra Fitzwater; and two great-grandchildren, Makayla Marsh and Mikey Marsh.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold "Mug" High and Ronnie High; and sister, Anna "Kitty" Rotruct.
A service celebrating Phillip's life will be held Sept. 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes with Pastor Tim Munson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 16, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
