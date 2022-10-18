Phoebe Branner Brenneman, 96, a resident of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, formerly of Broadway, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. A daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Branner, she was born Dec. 3, 1925, in Broadway, Va.
Phoebe graduated from Broadway High School and attended Eastern Mennonite School. She then joined the staff of Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) in Akron, Pa. She also served with MCC in Washington, D.C. and with a voluntary service unit in Gulfport, Miss. In Akron, she met and later married Deward Brenneman from Kalona, Iowa on Aug. 22, 1953. They lived briefly in Kalona before moving to Broadway, Va., where they spent the rest of their lives prior to going to VMRC in 2005.
Deward and Phoebe both volunteered many hours with Gift and Thrift and Booksavers after retirement. They were both lifetime members of Zion Mennonite Church, where they served in many capacities. They enjoyed biking, camping, and hiking mountain trails and country roads.
She is survived by two sons, Tony and his wife, Becky, of Broadway, Va., and Tim and his wife, Joy, of Tifton, Ga. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Branner of Harrisonburg, Va.; her sister, Francis Rhodes of Harrisonburg, Va.; and a grandson, Will Brenneman of Tifton, Ga. The family also includes eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. In 1979, Zion Mennonite church sponsored a Vietnamese refugee family consisting of five siblings and a cousin. Deward and Phoebe were heavily involved with this to the extent that they are still referred to as “Mom” and ”Dad” by the Troung family.
The family will have a private graveside service at Zion Mennonite Church on Nov. 5, and a memorial service open to the public at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a live link of the memorial service at zmcva.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
