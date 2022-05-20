Phoebe Frances Coffman, 96, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Miss Coffman was born Oct. 22, 1925, and was a daughter of the late Homer William and Ella Swope Coffman of Dayton.
She taught Parochial School in Ohio for several years and also was a caregiver to her father and others. She was a member of Weavers Mennonite Church and served on many committees including the library committee. She also taught Sunday School and Bible School.
She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Amos, Samuel, Paul and David Coffman; and her sisters, Sarah Coffman Campbell and Naomi Coffman Swartz. She was the last surviving member of her family.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Weavers Mennonite Church Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Poeckert officiating.
Those wishing to sign the book may do so Saturday afternoon from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. The casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.