Phoebe Ruth (Garber) Hershey, of Bridgewater, VA passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville, VA as a result of a fall in her home.
Phoebe was born in South Boston, VA to the late John F. and Anna May (Wenger) Garber on October 4, 1936. She graduated from Drayton High School in Ontario in 1955 and Eastern Mennonite College, Harrisonburg, VA in 1959. She married John L. Hershey on June 11, 1960 in Burton, OH. They lived in Denbigh, VA; Charlottesville, VA; East Petersburg, PA; Swarthmore, PA; Silver Spring, MD; Toms Brook, VA; and Bridgewater, VA. She was employed as an elementary and high school teacher for many years. She also was a tax preparer, office manager and computer systems director. She served as interim pastor at Hyattsville Mennonite Church in 1993 and at Stephens City Mennonite Church in 2001. In 1996, she graduated from Eastern Mennonite Seminary with a Masters Degree in church leadership and was ordained in 2001 for special ministry and served as a chaplain at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for about fifteen years. She had been an active member of Stephens City Mennonite Church since 2000. She was a life-long bird-watcher and gardener and enjoyed keeping up with her family, traveling, singing hymns and reading good literature.
In addition to her parents, Phoebe was preceded in death by her brothers, Leonard W. Garber and John F. Garber, Jr. and infant brother, Ethan Garber; her brothers-in-law, Arnold Cressman and Wally Bless; her sister-in-law, Carol Garber, and one great-grandson.
She is survived by her husband, John L. Hershey, Bridgewater, VA; three children: Virginia H. Kreider (wife of Kenneth L. Kreider), Metter, GA, Tamara G. Hershey (wife of Steven J. Mennerick), St. Louis, MO, and John R. Hershey (husband of Araceli [Orozco] Hershey, Winchester, MA); 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four sisters: Rhoda Cressman, Scottdale, PA, Lois Lehman (wife of Milton Lehman) Ephrata, PA, Esther Garber, Richmond, VA, and Rachel Garber, Sawyerville, QC; and one brother, S. David Garber, Scottdale, PA; and two sisters-in-law, Doris Garber, Listowel, ON and Edith Garber, Twin Falls, ID.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Springdale Mennonite Church, 170 Hall School Rd., Waynesboro, VA, with Pastors James and Aldine Musser officiating. A visitation time will be held from 9 am until 10 am prior to the service at the church. The service will be available to watch online, please email pghfuneral@gmail.com to obtain the Zoom link
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Martha Jefferson Hospital for their compassionate care and support. We also wish to thank our family and friends who have supported us in many ways through this time of parting.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, VA.
Share condolences and memories online by visiting www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.