Phyllis Anetta Bennett, 85, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 1, 1937, and was a daughter of the late Elwood and Ida (Hoover) Timbrook.
Phyllis worked for Celanese as a seamstress.
Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Tony Sue Bennett of Tennessee; two sons, Robert (Debbie) Bennett of Bridgewater and John Shannon (Michelle) Bennett of Harrisonburg; a sister, Patty Rector of Connecticut; and two grandchildren
She is preceded in death by two grandchildren and a brother, Bill Timbrook.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
