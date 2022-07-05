Phyllis Ann Fulk Reedy, 67, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Reedy was born June 10, 1955, in Virginia, and was a daughter of the late Homer Shoemaker Jr. and Effie Mae Bare Fulk Schafer.
She worked at Marvel Poultry, Wampler Poultry and lastly Hardees. She was a loving person who enjoyed her family. As a child, she attended The Brethren of Mountain Grove Church.
Surviving are her husband, Charles E. Reedy; children, Laura Ann Roadcap and Bobby Joe Reedy and wife, Christina, all of Rockingham; siblings, Maggie Ritchie, Patricia Kile, Kathy Custer and James Fulk; grandchildren, Charles Justine Reedy, Austin Tyler Roadcap, Christian Lee Roadcap, Shawn Lee Roadcap, Chase Charles Roadcap, Grayson John Reedy, Mason Alexander Reedy and Lorine Dawn Reedy; and great-grandchildren, Damian Reedy, Lilly Reedy, Dimitri Reedy and Braylin Reedy.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reedy was preceded in death by a son, Charles Kenneth Reedy; and a grandson, Brandon Kelly Reedy.
Pastor Ric Gullman will conduct a funeral service Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Herwin Chapel Cemetery.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Wednesday, July 6, from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merryfield, VA 22116.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
