Phyllis Ann Utt, 78, a resident of Harrisonburg, died Sept. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
A daughter of the late William and Zola Sandy Higgins, she was born Oct. 15, 1942, in Harrisonburg where she was a lifelong resident. Phyllis was a member of Valley Lane Bowling League and enjoyed bowling, bingo, and raising grandkids.
She married Wilburt Utt, who preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Debbie Ramirez of Harrisonburg and Kay Carter and husband, Jarrell, of Deerfield, Va.; Sid Allman, who was like a son she helped to raise from Briery Branch; a number of grandchildren, Stacey M. Luna, Jennifer Santiago and husband, Carmelo, Melvin R. Bottenfield Jr., Raymond Eavers and Rachel Eavers; great-grandchildren, Diego Luna, Erik Paz, Ryane Efraimson, Dylan and Nilah Eavers and Aibel Bottenfield; one great-great-grandchild, Emberleigh Luna; one sister, Lois Shifflett and husband, Ernie, of Elkton; and a brother, Steven Higgins and wife, Diane, of Elkton. She was loved by many children she helped to care for.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Melvin Ray Eavers and Richard Allman; husbands DeRay Melvin Eavers and Wilburt Utt; and brothers, William “Ted” Higgins and Danny Higgins Sr.
Her body will be cremated at Lindsey Funeral Home Chapel. There will be no public viewing.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Doug Davidson officiating. A dinner will be held at her home following the memorial service, everyone is welcome.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
