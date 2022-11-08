Phyllis Elaine Housden, 66, of Stanley, Va., passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Ms. Housden was born Feb. 29, 1956, in Washington, D.C. and was the daughter of the late Phillip Marucci and Marguerite Marucci Hazzard. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Marucci and Patricia Marucci.
On July 11, 2020, she married Carson Cubbage, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Bobby Housden and wife, Amanda, and Chris Redding; brothers, Rick Marucci and wife, Carol, and Michael Marucci and wife, JoAnn; sister, Tina Campbell; special aunt, Rita Rosser, as well as grandchildren, Bobby Housden II, Isabelle, Hazel and Scarlette Redding, and Hailey, Kinsley and Cambrey Housden.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset unexpected funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
