Phyllis Jean Gochenour, 79, of Luray, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
She was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Clyde Cubbage and Edith McCoy Cubbage.
Mrs. Gochenour was a member of the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church.
On Feb. 27, 1960, Phyllis married Ashby Lewis “Lou” Gochenour, who died March 9, 2013.
She is survived by four sons, Brian Gochenour of Bunker Hill, W.Va., Mike Gochenour of Luray and Gary and Mark Gochenour, both of Stanley; three daughters, Vickie Richards and Teresa Ellis, both of Luray, and Donna Gochenour of Stanley; a brother, Aldine Cubbage of Stanley; two sisters, Lenora Williams of Elkton and Ellary Owens of Stanley; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Warfield, Mack, Emory and Lester Cubbage; and three sisters, Linda Cubbage, Ella Mae Turner and Celia Turner.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church by Pastor Brian Hasse and the Rev. Dan Ellis. Burial will be in the Trinity Brethren Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
