Phyllis Jean Dellinger Halterman, 91, of Lost City, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab in Baker, W.Va.
Born on Dec. 10, 1931, in Shenandoah County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Robert F. Dellinger and Iva (Biller) Dellinger.
She was employed by H.D. Lee in Broadway, Va. for 18 years and the postmaster at Mathias, W.Va. for 24 years. She and her husband, Hansel, had a ceramic shop in their home for several years. After retirement, she enjoyed helping her son, Ken, gather eggs in his chicken house. She was a member of Mathias Church of the Brethren. Her family was her pride and joy in life.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hansel C. Halterman, on Oct. 5, 1990; a son, Jerry Lee Halterman; a granddaughter; and her siblings, Floyd, James, Bobby, Clovis, Robert Jr., Virginia, Faye and an infant sister, Ruby.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean Mongold and her son, Kenneth Wayne Halterman, both of Mathias, W.Va.; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Luella See of Linville, Va., Christine Taylor of Harrisonburg, Va., David Dellinger of Luray, Va., and Donnie Dellinger of Timberville, Va.
The funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Mathias Church of the Brethren, Mathias, W.Va. with Pastor Bob Curns officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mathias, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
