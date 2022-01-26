Phyllis Jean Morris Edwards, 89, of Port Republic, Va., died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Life Care Center in New Market, Va.
Phyllis was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on Oct. 27, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Hobert Leland and Mildred Eloise Gurd Morris. She was the last surviving sibling.
On Dec. 16, 1948, she was united in marriage to Marion Floyd (Sonny) Edwards (Feb. 10, 1933-April 13, 2013) in Hagerstown, Md. Out of this union two sons were born, Hobert Lindon and Michael "Mike" Daryl (Dec. 16, 1954-June 22, 1974) Edwards.
Mike was a promising athlete, but was tragically killed in an automobile accident due to a drunk driver.
In addition to being a homemaker, Phyllis was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Port Republic. Phyllis enjoyed quilting, raising violets, digging and collecting old bottles and her cat Tonya. She was a member of Lake View Golf Course and enjoyed playing golf.
Phyllis is survived by a son, Hobert "Lindy" Edwards and wife, Jackie, of Port Republic. She is also survived by granddaughter, Micki Paulson and husband, Adam, and great-grandson, Sam Paulson, all of Port Republic; brother-in-law, John Blake and wife, Phyllis, of Hampton; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Betty Dean, Kay Edwards, Carolyn Stewart, Marcia LaFleur, and Barbara Morris.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael "Mike" Daryl Edwards; brother, Bobby Morris and wife, Marie; and sister, Barbara Blake.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.