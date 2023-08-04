Phyllis Jean Reedy Spitzer
Phyllis Jean Reedy Spitzer, 59, a resident of Broadway, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Spitzer was born Oct. 24, 1963, at the Green Valley Clinic in Bergton, Va. She was a daughter of Donald William and Janet Baker Reedy Sr.
She worked in housekeeping at JMU for numerous years.
On Sept. 11, 1982, she married Teddy Spitzer, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Jason Spitzer; sister, Carolyn Ritchie and husband, Daniel; and four grandchildren, McKenzie, Gunner, Alexis and Cassidy.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bud Reedy Jr.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Kenny and Jan and Judy, Johnny and Tim for their support.
Per her wishes, the body was cremated and there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, Va. to help offset final expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
