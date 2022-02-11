Phyllis Jean Ritchie, 78, of Timberville, Va., passed away Feb. 8, 2022, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock.
She was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Broadway to the late Robert Earl and Leona Dellinger Ritchie.
Phyllis was a homemaker. She had a heart of gold and loved lending a hand to anyone who needed help. She loved gardening and her precious animals.
On Jan. 5, 1962, she married Jack L. Ritchie, who preceded her in death July 31, 2001.
Surviving are two sons, Bill Phillips and wife, Vickie, of Harrisonburg and Jack Ritchie Jr. of Broadway; one daughter, Diana Rhodes and husband, Eddie, of Timberville; one sister, Brenda Fansler of Broadway; and three grandchildren, Hunter Corbin, Pierce Rhodes and Zack Phillips and wife, Miranda.
Phyllis was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Ritchie and Gary Ritchie; and her former companion, Charlie Jones.
Pastor Tina Nelson will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday (today) at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene in Bridgewater. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
