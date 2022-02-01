Phyllis Jean Rothgeb Fidler, 76, of Broadway, Va., passed away Jan. 28, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 10, 1945, in Alexandria, Va., to the late Clark and Helen Dove Rothgeb.
Phyllis graduated from Broadway High School. She went back to college at age 50 and received a bachelor's degree of science in business and organization from Eastern Mennonite University in 1998. Phyllis worked for 20 years at Rockingham Poultry (Wampler Longacre), and also worked at Truck Enterprises, and was a bookkeeper at Fulks Run Elementary. She was a member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church, and at times attended Zion Mennonite Church.
Phyllis enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, crocheting, and wrote a family history book that was published.
On Nov. 24, 1976, she married Charles Fidler, who passed away Oct. 6, 1992.
Surviving are two children, Brian Fidler of Broadway and Jill Fidler Moss (Scott) of Alexandria and two grandsons, Caden Moss and Brody Moss.
Her body was cremated. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Village Library, 175 North Main St., Broadway, VA 22815 or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
