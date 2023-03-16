Phyllis Jean Taylor Billhimer, 82, of Broadway, VA passed away March 14, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born March 24, 1940, in Rockingham County, to the late McKinley and Bertha Alice Smith Taylor.
Phyllis worked at Holly Farms Hatchery. She was a member of the Cherry Grove United Methodist Church. She loved to clog dance, go camping, and go to Myrtle Beach. She collected dolls, and was a die-hard soap opera fan.
On September 14, 1958 she married Ray Kermit Billhimer, who preceded her in death March 12, 2019.
Surviving are three daughters, Debbie Billhimer Mutherspaw and husband Bernie of Dayton, Lorie Ann Billhimer of Broadway, Paula Branner and husband Wes of Broadway; four grandchildren, Derrick Branner, Ashley Branner, Amanda Branner, Kayla Branner; two great grandchildren, Hayden Branner, Brayden Tumblin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by nine sisters and four brothers. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Her body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
