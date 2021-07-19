Phyllis Jean Wilberger Smith, 76, of Port Republic, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Phyllis was born July 31, 1944, a daughter of the late Dorothy Fern (Coakley) and Phillip Mohler Wilberger.
She retired from the United States Postal Service, was a member of Grottoes Church of Christ, and also attended Peoples Baptist Church in Rockingham.
On Jan. 13, 1962, she was united in marriage to Leslie Franklin Smith, who preceded her in death on July 12, 2018.
Phyllis is survived by three daughters, Teresa Jackson and husband, Andrew, of Harrisonburg, Kris Bowman and husband, J.B., of Rockingham and Mickey Foster and husband, Eric, of Port Republic; brother, Gary Wilberger and wife, Brenda, of Keezletown; sisters-in-law, Kathy Shindel of New Cumberland, Pa., and Brenda Wilberger of Timberville; four grandchildren, Leigh Engle and husband, Rob, Sarah Torfin and husband, Brysson, Joseph Bowman IV, and Christian Bowman; great-grandson, Atlas Engle; and special nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by brothers, David and Phillip Wilberger.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Preacher Jeff Fisher officiating. Burial will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Gardner House and Unity House at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Retirement Community Forever Family Fund, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.