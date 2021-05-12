Phyllis Lea Cullers, 72, of Broadway, died May 10, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Dec. 9, 1948, in Sioux City, Neb., and was a daughter to the late Marvin and E. Ruth Martinson Cullers.
She had worked as an LPN at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was a member of Zion Mennonite Church near Broadway. She loved cats.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Cullers and boyfriend, Jamie Nolan, of Fredericksburg; and a sister-in-law, Dianne Cullers of Timberville.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Cletus Cullers.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 22, at 11 a.m. in the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.
Her body will be cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Cat’s Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
