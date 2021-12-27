Phyllis Lee Zimmerman Wampler
Phyllis Lee Zimmerman Wampler, 90, of Mount Solon, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at her home.
Phyllis was born on March 19, 1931, a daughter of the late Reada (Cook) and Minor Joseph Zimmerman.
She was a member of the Moscow Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts, and traveling.
On July 29, 1948 she was united in marriage to Sandy Adam Wampler, who preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 1987.
Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Ellen Wampler of Mt. Solon; sister, Barbara Emmett and husband, Johnnie, of Frederick, MD; brother, Irvin Dale Zimmerman of Mt. Solon; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is also preceded in death by a sister, Rhoene Johnson, and a brother, Benjamin “Joe” Zimmerman.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service anytime between 9 AM and 7 PM Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM Friday, Dec. 31st at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mt. Sidney, with Pastors Darren Howdyshell and Ed Pruitt officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to SENTARA RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 48, Mt. Sidney, 24467, and/or Moscow Church of the Brethren, 866 Nash Rd., Mt. Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
