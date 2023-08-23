Phyllis Lorice Lowery, 72, of Elkton, passed away Aug. 20, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Lowery was born June 3, 1951. She was a daughter of the late Wyatt and Virginia Majors Cubbage.
Phyllis attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Naked Creek and enjoyed cooking and horse racing. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Phyllis was employed at Dunham-Bush, Metro Pants, and retired after many years of housekeeping for Dr. Charles Miller. Phyllis was a devoted wife, an amazing mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all those who loved her.
On May 29, 2001, she married Phillip Lee Lowery, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Chasity Cubbage and husband, PJ, of Elkton; a son, Skylar Lowery of Florida; a sister, Bessie Graves of Churchville; and grandchildren, Dream Sewell, Skylar Cubbage, Mason Cubbage and Zaiden Lowery.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
The funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10:00 a.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.