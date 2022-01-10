Phyllis Marie Alger, 83, of Luray, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born May 4, 1938, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Joseph David Cave and Alma Marie Dodson Cave.
Phyllis was a graduate of Luray High School and had worked at Wrangler for 40 years as a division secretary. She was involved with the Page County Heritage Festival for 40 years and was a member of the Leaksville United Church of Christ.
On Jan. 1, 1958, she married Jennings Dale Alger, who died Jan. 26, 2001.
She is survived by a daughter, Dianne Stallard and husband, Mark Stallard, of Luray; a son, Mark Jennings Alger of Luray; and four grandsons, McKinley, Gavin and Parker Stallard, and Phillip Alger, all of Luray. She was preceded in death by a son, David Michael Alger.
A private graveside service is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Leaksville Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Bradley Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Hill Cemetery.
