Phyllis Ann Myers Chittum, 81, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Chittum was born on October 5, 1940, in Linville, to the late Harold Sellers and Margaret Lee Emswiler Myers. She was a 1958 graduate of Broadway High School. She worked as a secretary at Harrisonburg Telephone Company, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Comsonics, and Trinity Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Linville United Methodist Church.
On November 30, 1978, she married Wayne Chittum, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Chittum is survived by her children, Melody Ann Coffey and husband Russell, of Mt. Solon, Michael J. Heatwole and wife Carlene, of Rockingham; a stepson, Michael L. Chittum and wife Patty, of Mt. Sidney; a sister, Carolyn Beasley, of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Eddie Chittum, Justin Chittum, Matthew Coffey, Jenny Heatwole, Katie Paine, Travis Chittum, Jessie Heatwole; great-grandchildren, Zane Sayre, Elliana Coffey, Emerson Chittum, Raylan Chittum, Alexandra Stowers, Beau Coffey, and Ensley Chittum.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chittum was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jordan Peters Coffey.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her caregivers; her granddaughter, Jessie Heatwole, Sue Lambert, Clara Beery, Veronica Good, Bobbi Thorton, Irene Eberly, and Kara Orellana.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Linville United Methodist Church with Reverend Marlene Chandler officiating. Burial will be held privately at Linville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Linville United Methodist Church C/O Barbara McHone, 1161 S. Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
