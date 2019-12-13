Phyllis Magdalene Hensley, 87, of Elkton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Harrisonburg. She was born on Dec. 6, 1932, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Samuels J. and Mattie Hensley Dean.
Phyllis was a lifetime resident of Elkton and was a member of the Methodist Church. She was a great cook and loved playing bingo.
On Dec. 25, 1952, she married Daniel Eugene Hensley, who passed away on Nov. 18, 1981.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Mahood; brother, Weldon Dean, and sister, Elnor Meadows.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Sarah Mahood-Wormuth and wife, Marti Mahood-Wormuth; sister-in-law, Blanche Jennings, and several nieces and nephews.
Pastor Dan Bassett will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 152, Elkton VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
