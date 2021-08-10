Phyllis Maxine (Lambert) Derrow
Phyllis Maxine (Lambert) Derrow passed away at her home on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, with her daughter and a special cousin, Donna, who was like a daughter, by her side. She was born March 20, 1935, to Lorenza Dow and Edith Myrtle (Judy) Lambert.
Phyllis graduated from North River High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to Shirley Woodrow Derrow on June 10, 1953, who preceded her in death on July 24, 2010.
In 1973, she became an Avon Representative, which was a job she loved. She had many customers who became wonderful friends over the years. She loved to sit and visit with them and was considered part of many of their families over the years. Due to her health issues and the pandemic, Phyllis retired from Avon in June of 2020 after 47 years.
In addition to her daughter, Trudy Crystal Derrow, she is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as a special cousin, Hugh Shull and his wife, Betty.
In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis is preceded in death by her brother, Ervin Franklin Lambert and his wife, Margaret.
Friends may pay their respects at Johnson Funeral Home in Bridgewater, Va. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, at Johnson Funeral Home in Bridgewater at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit with the family an hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Moscow Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Mount Solon Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.