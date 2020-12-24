Phyllis ‘Molly’ Jean Bridges
Phyllis “Molly” Jean Bridges, 72, of Grottoes, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at her home with her loving husband by her side.
Born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Nov. 20, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Berlin and Minnie Hawse Dove.
Mrs. Bridges graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1967. Molly was special in every way and had the biggest heart for others. She was beautiful inside and out.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Lawrence E. Bridges Jr. of Grottoes; a sister, Wanda Rogers and her husband, Donald, of Dayton; two brothers, Raymond Dove of Grottoes and Lloyd A. Dove and his wife, Brenda, of Grottoes; two nephews, Keith Hansbrough of Elkton and Brandon Hansbrough of Charlottesville and Kume Goranson, who was a special person in her life that she helped raise.
In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com
